CBI arrests MCD official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an Assistant Sanitary Inspector and a temporary staff of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a bribery case.

Updated: 12-04-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested an Assistant Sanitary Inspector and a temporary staff of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a bribery case. The inspector was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 for deploying a temporary staff on duty and the first installment of a bribe of Rs 4,000 was also negotiated.

The complainant, who is a temporary staff of the MCD, has alleged that the MCD official was also not paying a complete salary to the temporary staff working at MCD and used to take their ATM cards. CBI then laid a trap and caught the inspector and a temporary staff of the MCD red-handed while demanding and accepting the said bribe amount from the complainant. During the search, the CBI also recovered several incriminating documents, including blank signed cheques, ATM cards from the office.

The search further led to another suspect in Ghaziabad and about Rs 38 lakh and other documents were recovered from his residence. The role of the said sanitary inspector is being looked into. Later, a case was registered against the inspector and staff after which they were produced before the competent court, and the inspector was sent for two days of police custody while the temporary staff to judicial custody. (ANI)

