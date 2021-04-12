Three suspects to appear before court for alleged drug dealing

Three suspects are expected to appear before the Kuilsrivier Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in dagga and bribery.

The three were arrested on Saturday after the South African Police Service (SAPS) received information about stolen vehicles and firearms at a farm outside Kraaifontein in the Western Cape.

"On Saturday 10 April, at about 15:00, members attached to National Public Order Police conducted a search on a farm on the R101 outside Kraaifontein after following up on information received. On the farm, members discovered 272 small dagga plants, 184 dagga trees as well as a large amount of processed dagga, with a street value of over R10 000," said the SAPS in a statement on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested for dealing in dagga.

While the police were busy searching the farm, a friend of the accused arrived at the farm and offered officers an R5000 bribe to let the suspects and the seized dagga go. The 51-year-old man was arrested on a charge of bribery.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)