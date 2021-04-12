Somali parliament votes to extend presidential term for two years

Somali parliament votes to extend presidential term for two yearsReuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:04 IST
Somalia's lower house of parliament voted on Monday to extend the president's term for another two years to let the Horn of Africa nation prepare for direct elections, the parliamentary speaker said.
Mohamed Mursal Sheikh, the speaker of parliament, said 149 lawmakers voted for the proposal, one rejected it and three abstained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Horn of Africa
- Somalia