14 pvt hospitals in Delhi declared 'full COVID-19' hospitals

The Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as ''full COVID-19'' hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). ''Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment,'' the order read.

