J-K LG gives direction to allow prayers during corona curfew in Ramzan period

J-K LG gives direction to allow prayers during corona curfew in Ramzan periodPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed senior police and administration officials to facilitate religious functions and offering of prayers during the corona curfew period in the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.
The LG's directives came after some religious organisations appealed to the administration to ensure that the prayers are allowed during the corona curfew hours.
“Have directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to facilitate observance of prayers/ religious functions during the holy month of Ramzan during curfew timings, wherever necessary (sic),” the LG said on his office's Twitter handle.
Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed the night curfew in several districts of the union territory from Friday in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
