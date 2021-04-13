Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials sayReuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 07:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 07:13 IST
Minnesota's Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
