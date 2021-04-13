Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 07:28 IST
Adani Ports removed from S&P index due to links with Myanmar military

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year.

India's largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 700 people have been killed since a Feb.1 military coup that ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The port developer did not immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment outside of regular business hours.

India's Adani Group said on March 31 it would consult authorities and stakeholders on its port project in Myanmar, after human rights groups reported its subsidiary had agreed to pay millions of dollars in rent to the military-controlled firm.

