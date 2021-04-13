20 INSAS rifle cartridges seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

Two persons have been arrested and 20 cartridges of the INSAS rifle, used by security forces, seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the two persons here on Monday and seized a magazine loaded with cartridges of 5.56 bore from their possession, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer, S Vijay Shankar, said.

It is suspected that the two accused might have links with Maoists but further investigation is underway, he added.

