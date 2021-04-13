NGT directs Ghaziabad builder to permanently dismantle all borewells

The National Green Tribunal has directed a builder in Ghaziabad to permanently dismantle all borewells and banned the use of potable water for construction.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after perusing a report filed by a committee which found that there are illegal tube wells and fresh groundwater was being used in the construction activity instead of using treated water.

"We do not find any reason not to accept the report. Accordingly, we direct further action in terms of the above report. We also direct that the same Committee may assess the compensation within one month, following due process of law.

"If the compensation is not paid within a reasonable time, the State PCB may take coercive measures, including suspending the Consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The sealing of illegal borewells may be ensured by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad," the bench said.

The tribunal had earlier formed a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, State PCB, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), and SEIAA, Uttar Pradesh, and sought a factual and action is taken report.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Rajpal Singh Kandhari and others against illegal extraction of groundwater for the project Prateek Grand City in Siddhartha Vihar, Ghaziabad.

According to the plea, groundwater extraction violates Central Ground Water Authority Guidelines, 2015 and the Project Proponent has dug numerous borewells.

The area is critical in terms of groundwater availability and there is toxic contamination in the groundwater, the plea said, adding that no permission for extraction of groundwater has been or can be granted except for drinking purposes.

The Environmental Clearance (EC) for the project is subject to the condition that groundwater will not be extracted for construction, it said.

