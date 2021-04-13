Two panchayat poll candidates held for bribing voters in UP’s Bhadohi

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have arrested two panchayat election candidates for distributing money among voters, and one former block chairman for threatening balloters, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday night, they said. Vipul Dubey and Ajit Yadav, who are contesting for the post of zila panchayat member from ward number 14, were caught red-handed, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said, adding that cash and ATM cards were recovered from their possession.

The SP said former block chairman Vinay Kumar Dubey was arrested for threatening people to cast their votes in favour of his sister-in-law Amrita Dubey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)