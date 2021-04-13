Left Menu

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:17 IST
HC reserves orders on Jaleel's plea seeking stay on Lokayukta's adverse finding

The Kerala High court on Tuesday reserved orderson a petition filed by K T Jaleel, who quit as Higher Education minister, seeking stay on the Lokayuktafinding that he had abused his position as a public servant.

When the petition came up before the vacation judge, Jaleel's counsel argued that the Lokayukta did not have powers to consider the matter since it concerns prescription of qualification and appointment to a Minority Development Finance Corporation, which is specifically excluded from the purview of the probe under the Kerala Lokayukta Act.

Counsel for the state government also supported Jaleel, saying he was not given an opportunity to present his views before the Lokayukta.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the case for orders.

In his plea, Jaleel has alleged that the report was prepared without conducting any preliminary inquiry or regular investigation.

A division bench of the Lokayukta, comprising Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid, had on Friday submitted the report against Jaleel to the Chief Minister and had held that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister was proved.

The Muslim Youth League had on November 2, 2018 alleged that Adeeb K T, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

Adeeb was serving as manager of a private bank when the appointment was made.

The Lokayukta had found that the minister had changed the qualifications for the post of General Manager in the Corporation to add ''B.Tech with PGDBA'' also as a qualification for the post to enable his second cousin, eligible for the post.

