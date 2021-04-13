ED raids against hawala trade in Tripura

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it conducted raids in Tripura as part of a probe against ''foreign hawala'' operations running in the state.

The searches were conducted at seven places in West Agartala and Sonamura and the state police accompanied the central probe agency during the operation, it said.

The ED said Rs 80 lakh cash and 30 lakh Bangladeshi Taka found ''to be involved in hawala operations'' was seized under sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

''Other incriminating documents relating to hawala transactions were also seized for scrutiny and examination,'' the agency said in a statement.

The action was carried on inputs provided by the Tripura Police, it said.

Hawala denotes to illegal financial transactions done within the country and abroad.

