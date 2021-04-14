FACTBOX-Key prosecution moments in trial over George Floyd death

By Jan Wolfe April 13 - Prosecutors on Tuesday rested their case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, after two weeks of emotionally charged testimony.

Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, a scene that ignited global protests against police brutality. The county examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide at the hands of the police, but Chauvin's lawyers have said the death may have been from a drug overdose.

Chauvin's defense is expected to finish its evidence by the end of the week, with closing arguments anticipated on Monday. Here are some key moments from the trial so far.

TEEN WHO FILMED FLOYD'S DEATH DESCRIBES EXPERIENCE The teenager who recorded the video showing Floyd's death offered emotional testimony at the start of the trial, telling prosecutor Jerry Blackwell that when she looked at Floyd, she saw her relatives and friends.

"That could've been one of them," Darnella Frazier said, adding that she has stayed up some nights "apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life." Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of the video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd’s neck, appeared to look directly into her lens.

POLICE CHIEF SAYS CHAUVIN VIOLATED POLICY Medaria Arradondo, chief of the Minneapolis Police Department, testified that Chauvin broke the department's rules and its ethics code by applying the level of force that he did.

"That in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Arradondo told jurors. Arradondo also said it was unusual for police to take someone into custody when the alleged crime was as minor as in the case of Floyd, who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at the Cup Foods grocery store.

CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER STANDS BY AUTOPSY REPORT The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Floyd explained to jurors how he concluded that Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by Chauvin's actions.

Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, ruled last year that Floyd’s death was a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” In short, he found that Floyd’s heart stopped beating and his lungs stopped working because Chauvin and other officers compressed him against the road in a way that starved his body of oxygen. Baker said he noted in his report that Floyd suffered from heart disease, and fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in his blood because those factors may have played a role in the death. Even so, he emphasized, they “were not direct causes.”

GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER REMEMBERS 'MOMMA'S BOY' Philonise Floyd, 39, testified how he and his older brother and three other siblings grew up in a housing project for poor families in Houston, playing Nintendo video games and dreaming of one day being as skilled as their basketball heroes.

The testimony was allowed under a Minnesota doctrine that lets loved ones reminisce to the jury about a crime victim in what is called "spark of life" testimony. The siblings were raised by a mother everyone in the community called Miss Cissy, whom George Floyd doted on.

"He was a big momma's boy," Philonise Floyd told jurors. Prosecutors also used the brother's time on the stand to pre-emptively attack a defense Chauvin's lawyers have said in court filings they intend to use, revolving around the meaning of a slang term used by George Floyd during his arrest: "hooping."

Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that when Floyd is heard in body-worn camera footage telling police he "was just hooping earlier," he was referring to taking drugs rectally. After showing photographs of a young George Floyd dressed in a basketball uniform, prosecutor Steve Schleicher made no reference to the defense theory, but asked the brother: "When he would talk about playing basketball, would he use any particular term or phrase?"

"He said: 'Let's go hooping,'" Philonise Floyd replied. "You have to hoop every day. If you don't go and shoot a whole bunch of shots, like 50 to 100 shots a day, my brother would say he would never be able to compete."

