Rugby-New Zealand green-lights Pacific teams in Super Rugby

Rugby-New Zealand green-lights Pacific teams in Super RugbyReuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 07:44 IST
Pacific islands teams Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua have been granted conditional licences to join a proposed Super Rugby competition next year, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday.
The NZR board's decision is a major step toward the two Pasifika teams joining New Zealand and Australia's Super Rugby teams in a new tournament in 2022.
