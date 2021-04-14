Rugby-New Zealand green-lights Pacific teams in Super Rugby

Pacific islands teams Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua have been granted conditional licences to join a proposed Super Rugby competition next year, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday.

The NZR board's decision is a major step toward the two Pasifika teams joining New Zealand and Australia's Super Rugby teams in a new tournament in 2022.

