China says its Taiwan Strait military drills necessary to address security situation

China says its Taiwan Strait military drills necessary to address security situationReuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 08:21 IST
The Chinese military's "combat drills" in the Taiwan Strait are necessary to address the current security situation and to safeguard national security, China's Taiwan affairs office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said on Wednesday.
China has urged the United States to abide by the One China Principle and properly handle the Taiwan issue, Ma told reporters during a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
