Left Menu

Shahi snan in Haridwar: Lakhs ignore Covid concerns to take hold dip

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:35 IST
Shahi snan in Haridwar: Lakhs ignore Covid concerns to take hold dip

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousands of seers congregated on Wednesday at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela.

The ‘royal bath’ marked Mesh Sankranti and Baisakhi, and fell two days after a similar convergence of ‘sadhus’ and other devotees for the second shahi snan -- events where following social distancing norms appears almost impossible.

By noon between eight and 10 lakh people had take a bath in the river, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who was supervising the arrangements at Haridwar, said.

Sadhus from four of the 13 akhadas were through with the ‘snan’ by this time. The officer said the event was going on without any hindrance.

He said the crowds at the Ganga ghats were much smaller than expected at the third shahi snan - considered the most important in the series - and attributed this to the Covid restrictions in place.

Police personnel were seen distributing masks among people in the Mela area.

However, social distancing norms were violated openly by the seers when they and their followers descended the steps at Har ki Pairi to wade into the river.

No masks were worn by a large proportion of them.

The seers from the akhadas took the dip along with their revered deities carried in ornate palanquins at Har Ki Pairi, which was reserved exclusively for them.

Lakhs of common devotees bathed at the other ghats of the river in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Seers and Naga sanyasis of the Niranjani Akhada led by Acharya Kailashanand Giri were the first to bathe in the river along with Anand Akhada seers. They were followed by the Joona Akhada, which has the highest number of sadhus led by Swami Avadheshanand.

The Mahanirvani Akhada seers came next, as the batches followed one another according to their allotted time slots.

All akhadas have to finish taking a dip at Har Ki Pairi before sunset so time management is very important, Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said.

The shahi snans, and the Kumb Mela, have raised concerns over their role in possibly adding to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with 1,925 people testing positive.

Dehradun with 775 cases and Haridwar with 594 were the biggest contributors to the day’s tally.

On the initial hours of the third shahi snan, the DGP said there was no disorder anywhere. He said this was because of the expansion of infrastructure in Haridwar over the past few months, including the addition of more ghats which has helped in better crowd management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Want to work in films where women are shown as decision-makers: Paoli Dam

Actor Paoli Dam says shes always on the lookout for roles that represent womens perspective in cinema and her latest choices are a reflection of that.Dam, a prominent star in Bengali and Hindi cinema, featured in Kaali and Bulbbul in 2020. ...

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party seeks to form

Bulgarias long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB party won most seats but fell well short of a majority in an April 4 election.GERB, w...

Soccer-Kashima Antlers fire Zago as coach, appoint Soma

Eight-time Japanese champions Kashima Antlers have fired head coach Antonio Carlos Zago, the club said on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been replaced by former Kashima full back Naoki Soma, after a disappointing start to the season in which ...

EU, UK set meeting over Northern Ireland trade rules

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and the United Kingdom Brexit minister David Frost will hold talks Thursday in Brussels to discuss Northern Ireland trade rules, the EU said on Wednesday.The meeting will take place a month ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021