Left Menu

Greek PM agrees to talks with Libya on maritime zones

The issue has fed into tensions between Athens and Ankara over territorial and energy issues in the eastern Mediterranean that brought the two NATO allies close to armed conflict last year. On Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Libya were committed to the 2019 accord after talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Ankara.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:42 IST
Greek PM agrees to talks with Libya on maritime zones
File photo. Image Credit: IANS

Greece and Libya have agreed to hold talks on marking out their maritime zones in the Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, after a meeting with the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi.

In a statement after the meeting, Mitsotakis said the two leaders "agreed on the immediate resumption of talks between Greece and Libya on the delimitation of the maritime zones". Libya's new unity government took office on March 16, succeeding two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions during a decade of violent chaos since the overthrow of autocratic leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Mitsotakis said Athens aimed to reset relations with Libya, which were soured by the Tripoli government's signing a maritime boundary accord in 2019 with Turkey, Greece's regional rival. The issue has fed into tensions between Athens and Ankara over territorial and energy issues in the eastern Mediterranean that brought the two NATO allies close to armed conflict last year.

On Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Libya were committed to the 2019 accord after talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Ankara. That accord, which prompted Greece to expel the Libyan ambassador at the time, mapped out a sea boundary between Turkey and Libya close to the Greek island of Crete. Athens has said it has no legal force and must be canceled.

Last year Greece signed an agreement with Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey has said infringes its own continental shelf, and which overlaps with the maritime zones it agreed with Libya. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is due to visit Turkey on Thursday for talks on various issues of contention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-With 100 days till Tokyo Games, Poland to vaccinate athletes

Poland will vaccinate its Olympic athletes and national soccer team against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as the nation eyes medals with just 100 days to go until the Tokyo Games. Prioritizing athletes for v...

UK PM Johnson says: I've had no contact with 'Dave' Cameron over Greensill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had not had any contact with former PM David Cameron following criticism of Camerons lobbying for failed finance firm Greensill Capital, saying he could not remember when he last spoke to Dave.Th...

10th state board exam will take place, say K'taka govt

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on cancelling the State board 10th standard exam.This comes against the backdrop of the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE cancelling the 10th standard and post...

Infosys net profit rises 17.5 pc to Rs 5,076 crore in March qtr

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 17.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,076 crore for the March quarter, and announced up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback offer at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share.The Bengaluru-based companys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021