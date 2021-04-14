Left Menu

NATO forces to leave Afghanistan together, U.S. says

An integral part of NATO's current mission, Resolute Support, is to train and equip Afghan security forces fighting the Islamist Taliban, which was ousted from power by a U.S. invasion in late 2001 and has since waged an insurgency. With non-U.S. troop numbers reaching as high as 40,000 in 2008, Europe, Canada and Australia have moved in tandem with the United States in a mission also providing long-term funding to rebuild Afghanistan despite the resurgence of Taliban-led violence and endemic official corruption in the country.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:33 IST
NATO forces to leave Afghanistan together, U.S. says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11, Washington's top diplomat said on Wednesday, after Germany said it would match American plans to leave after two decades of war.

Around 7,000 non-U.S. forces from mainly NATO countries, also from Australia, New Zealand and Georgia, outnumber the 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, but still rely on U.S. air support, planning and leadership for their training mission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels that it was time for NATO allies to make good on their mantra that allies went into Afghanistan together and would leave together.

"I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (NATO) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together," Blinken said in a televised statement at NATO headquarters. An integral part of NATO's current mission, Resolute Support, is to train and equip Afghan security forces fighting the Islamist Taliban, which was ousted from power by a U.S. invasion in late 2001 and has since waged an insurgency.

With non-U.S. troop numbers reaching as high as 40,000 in 2008, Europe, Canada and Australia have moved in tandem with the United States in a mission also providing long-term funding to rebuild Afghanistan despite the resurgence of Taliban-led violence and endemic official corruption in the country. "We will work very closely together in the months ahead on a safe, deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan," Blinken said, standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

SEPT. 11 ANNIVERSARY Sept. 11 is a highly symbolic date as it will be 20 years since al Qaeda attacked the United States with hijacked airliners, triggering military intervention in Afghanistan.

After withdrawing, the United States and NATO aim to rely on Afghan military and police forces, which they have developed with billions of dollars in funding, to maintain security though peace talks are struggling and the insurgency is resilient. A key reason for a coordinated withdrawal is the fact that NATO relies on U.S. airlift capabilities and shipping to move valuable equipment back home out of landlocked Afghanistan. NATO also wants to avoid any hardware falling into the hands of militants, as happened after the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq.

"A lot of a lot of armoured vehicles, helicopters and ammunition have been put into Afghanistan and four months is not a lot of time to get them home," said Jamie Shea, a former NATO official and now an analyst at the Friends of Europe think-tank. "Many European forces won't want to abandon that equipment worth billions of dollars," he said, noting that some could be donated to Afghan security forces.

NATO foreign and defence ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference. German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said no NATO ally was expected to oppose U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement, expected later on Wednesday, for a complete U.S. withdrawal by Sept. 11. "We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. An...

Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025

Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world, the finance ministry said on Wednesday....

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics; Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Better Days director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topicsBetter Days director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chine...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021