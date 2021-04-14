Rs 50 cr-worth drugs seized in narco-terror module bust in J-K's Tangdhar

Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) The Army said on Wednesday it has foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into Tangdhar sector from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and seized contraband worth around Rs 50 crore.

''The Indian Army, BSF along with JKP foiled a narco smuggling attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector last night and recovered today 10 kg of narcotics estimated to be worth approximately Rs 50 crore,'' an army official said on Wednesday.

The official said this is the second busting of ''Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module'' in the past one week.

A 10-kilogram heroin consignment was recovered from the same general area a week ago in a joint operation, he said.

''However, this time smugglers were spotted carrying the narcotics along the Line of Control. The Indian Army and BSF's strong anti-infiltration posture denied the smugglers accompanied by Pak-based terrorists, the opportunity to cross the fence. It forced them to abandon their consignment and flee on being challenged,'' the official said.

He said the operation to identify individuals of Karnah Tehsil involved in this activity was in progress.

The official said narco-terrorism has been Pakistan's long espoused model to culturally degrade the social fabric of the border areas of Kashmir and Punjab.

''This attempt of Pakistan to support smugglers with armed terrorists has exposed the nexus. Pakistani handlers controlling the nexus get money in lieu of Narco supplied which is in turn used to fund terror organisations,'' he said, adding Pakistan Army is a key stakeholder in this narco-terror nexus which involves using of civilians on both sides of the LoC as cannon fodder.

