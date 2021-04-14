U.S. intelligence chief: spy agencies do not know exactly when COVID-19 first transmitted

U.S. intelligence chief: spy agencies do not know exactly when COVID-19 first transmittedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:28 IST
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Wednesday that the intelligence community does not know exactly when or how COVID-19 was initially transmitted.
"The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially," Haines told a Senate hearing. She noted two theories, that it emerged from human contact with infected animals or the result of a laboratory accident.
