FBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for Jan 6 U.S. Capitol attack

"We have arrested at least five self-identified QAnon adherents related to the January 6 attacks specifically," Wray told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Worldwide Threats on Wednesday.

