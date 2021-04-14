FBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for Jan 6 U.S. Capitol attack

FBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for Jan 6 U.S. Capitol attackReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:01 IST
FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate committee hearing that at least five self-identified advocates of the QAnon conspiracy theory have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex.
"We have arrested at least five self-identified QAnon adherents related to the January 6 attacks specifically," Wray told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Worldwide Threats on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
