FBI chief says five QAnon conspiracy advocates arrested for Jan 6 U.S. Capitol attack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate committee hearing that at least five self-identified advocates of the QAnon conspiracy theory have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex.

"We have arrested at least five self-identified QAnon adherents related to the January 6 attacks specifically," Wray told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Worldwide Threats on Wednesday.

