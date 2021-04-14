DDMA bars 'unnecessary interactions' among depts, agencies of Delhi govt amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the DDMA has issued directions restricting unnecessary meetings of departments and agencies of the Delhi government.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued the orders on Tuesday in view of the consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

''As the cases of COVID-19 are consistently increasing at a fast pace, hence for effective COVID-19 management, it is necessary that besides the reductions in the attendance in the offices of Delhi government, unnecessary interactions amongst officials are restricted,'' the DDMA order stated.

The body, however, permitted meetings related to discussion on court matters, management of COVID-19 and those of urgent nature.

Several personnel of the Delhi government working on different floors of the Secretariat building here have tested positive for the virus recently.

The DDMA has already restricted attendance of employees in Delhi government offices to 50 per cent, with the remaining staff working from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)