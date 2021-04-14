101 kg poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur; drug peddler arrested

101 kg poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur; drug peddler arrestedPTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:16 IST
A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday after 101 kg poppy was found in his vehicle, police said.
The contraband was found in a truck which was intercepted on the highway at Roundomail for an inspection, they said.
The driver of the vehicle, Aqib Ahmed Guroo of Budgam district, was arrested on spot, the police said.
The vehicle was seized, and a case was registered at the Udhampur police station, they added.
