Left Menu

UN experts urge US to align anti-terrorism programme with international law

A so-called “Rewards for Justice” programme in the United States is violating the human rights of some of the individuals it targets, independent UN human rights experts said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:11 IST
UN experts urge US to align anti-terrorism programme with international law

Operated by the US State Department, the anti-terrorism programme offers money for information on people outside the country, who the Government has designated as being associated with terrorism, although they have not been charged with any crimes.

It also offers financial incentives to foreigners who claim to have terrorist ties, if they cooperate with US authorities.

“Many of the people targeted by the Rewards for Justice programme have had their due process rights denied”, Alena Douhan, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures said, in a statement endorsed by UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Targeting fugitives

Offering money to foreign individuals, allegedly involved in or associated with US-deemed terrorist activity – including Iran, Cuba and other States – comes with the threat of sanctions should they not cooperate with Washington’s demands.

According to the UN experts, these sanctions violate a number of rights, including their right to work, freedom of movement, reputation and life.

Moreover, there is no possibility of accessing justice to protect these rights.

Ms. Douhan maintained that as those rights entail the presumption of innocence and fair trial, which the US is obliged under international law to respect, by offering money for information towards capture, “the programme encourages others to participate in the denial of these rights”.

“Such offers are reminiscent of wanted posters that target fugitives from justice – fugitives charged with crimes or who have warrants for their arrest”, she said.

Forced labour

The Special Rapporteur made the case that pushing “an individual [to] carry out tasks against their will under the threat of a penalty” amounts to forced labour, as defined by International Labour Organization (ILO) agreements.

Noting that the US has accepted that definition, she reminded that “forced labour is prohibited by treaties, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the United States has ratified”.

Respect international law in fighting terrorism

Ms. Douhan respectfully urged the US Government to review its Rewards for Justice Programme “to ensure that its activities are aligned with international law”.

“Fighting terrorism is obviously necessary, but it shall only be done with due respect to human rights, international humanitarian and refugee law, in line with the UN Global Strategy on Counter-Terrorism”, she spelled out.

The Special Rapporteur has raised this with the US Government, along with other issues concerning her mandate, but has thus far received no response, the experts’ statement said.

Special Rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, to examine and report back on a specific human rights theme or a country situation. Their positions are honorary, and they are not paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO forces to start Afghanistan withdrawal by May 1

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that allies agreed to start the withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan by May 1.NATOs 30 allies said Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1...

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021