Left Menu

Battle-hardened and better funded, Ukraine's army knocks on NATO's door

At the outbreak of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian army was so poorly equipped that ordinary citizens were knitting socks, donating scrap metal and even crowdfunding a tank for soldiers at the front line. The government that took over after the Maidan street protests said it had only 5,000 combat-ready ground troops and did not put up a fight when Russian forces seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in March that year.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:21 IST
Battle-hardened and better funded, Ukraine's army knocks on NATO's door

At the outbreak of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian army was so poorly equipped that ordinary citizens were knitting socks, donating scrap metal and even crowdfunding a tank for soldiers at the front line.

The government that took over after the Maidan street protests said it had only 5,000 combat-ready ground troops and did not put up a fight when Russian forces seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in March that year. But the Crimea annexation and seven years of fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region drove Ukraine to overhaul its military, combining a huge increase in defence spending with aid and training from Western allies.

Rising tensions over a Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's eastern border have prompted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration to lobby Western governments to speed up the ex-Soviet state's entry into the NATO military alliance. While Ukraine's army is still outgunned by Russia, the cost of Russia launching an offensive into Ukrainian territory could be significantly higher now. "Russia will not get a quick victorious 'war,' but the losses on both sides in the event of escalation of aggression will be huge," said Mykola Sunhurovskyi, a defence analyst at the Razumkov Centre think tank.

State spending on security and defence has climbed to nearly 6% of gross domestic product this year and averaged more than 5% in the past three years, according to finance ministry data, compared to 2% in 2014. The military has nearly 250,000 troops, compared to 168,000 in 2013.

The government has acquired new hardware to gradually replace the Soviet-era arsenal that the army relied on in 2014. It acquired Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States and Turkish combat drones that helped Azerbaijan defeat ethnic Armenian forces in and around Nagorno-Karabakh last year. Though Ukraine's military was dogged by corruption scandals in the past, the government has also implemented reforms backed by NATO to improve its eligibility for membership, such as passing a draft law to reform its security services in January. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO forces to start Afghanistan withdrawal by May 1

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that allies agreed to start the withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan by May 1.NATOs 30 allies said Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1...

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021