Left Menu

Probe of deadly Jan. 6 attack turns to U.S. Capitol police inspector general

Those internal probes recommended that the Capitol Police immediately improve its intelligence operations and beef up the readiness of a unit that handles civil disturbances. Trump and some of his fellow Republicans have tried to downplay the attack when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:31 IST
Probe of deadly Jan. 6 attack turns to U.S. Capitol police inspector general
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Congress's probe into security failures that allowed the deadly January assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters turns on Thursday to the inspector general of the police department charged with securing the seat of American democracy.

The House of Representatives Administration Committee will hear testimony from Michael Bolton, the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general leading the investigation into the department's preparation for and response to the Jan. 6 violence. Those internal probes recommended that the Capitol Police immediately improve its intelligence operations and beef up the readiness of a unit that handles civil disturbances.

Trump and some of his fellow Republicans have tried to downplay the attack when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's election victory. Five people including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died in the violence and many more officers suffered injuries. Lawmakers were forced to huddle in secure rooms while law enforcement battled the rioters.

Nonetheless, some congressional Republicans have sought to downplay the violence. Republican Senator Ron Johnson has expressed doubts that Trump supporters were behind the riot and a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only three in 10 Republicans said Trump bears some responsibility for the attack. A summary of Bolton's report to Congress found the Capitol Police Civil Disturbance Unit was operating on Jan. 6 "at a decreased level of readiness" and that the department needed to improve its management of weapons, ammunition, and riot shields.

The violence shook lawmakers, aides, and the large support workforce. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor following the attack, said, "I have never lived through or even imagined an experience like the one we have just witnessed in this Capitol."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences RGUHS will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.A memorandum of understanding has ...

COVID-19: Malls, spas, auditoriums, gyms to be shut down in Delhi

Malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will be shut down in the national capital till further orders, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Theatres will be allowed to screen movies with a third of their capacit...

Amazon announces USD 250 million fund for SMEs

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced a USD 250 million around Rs 1,873 crore fund that will focus on digitising small and medium businesses, and drive innovation in the areas of agri-tech and health-tech.Small and medium-sized busi...

U.S. labor movement looks for path forward after Amazon defeat

Regina McDowell was not surprised that workers overwhelmingly rejected a union at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in Alabama last week.She spent 42 years working in a unionized electrical equipment factory in Indiana and was active in organizin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021