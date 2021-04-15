Left Menu

Case filed against gym owner, associates for assaulting policeman

On April 1, Sushil and Guptas relative named Ashwani got into an argument following which the policeman was allegedly abused and beaten up by Guptas younger brother Rinku and his accomplice Kaku.The police said two cases of extortion were registered by Sanjay Gupta in 2016 and 2018 respectively after which he was provided PSOs. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena said Delhi Police takes such matters very seriously.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:57 IST
The police have registered a case against a gym owner and his associates a day after a video surfaced online purportedly showing an on-duty policeman being assaulted by them, officials said on Thursday. The policeman was assaulted on April 1 in Uttam Nagar area, they said.

The video purportedly shows the policeman, identified as Sushil, being abused and assaulted by a man along with his accomplice, police said. Another policeman can also seen trying to stop the gym owner in the video, they said. Sushil, presently posted at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station, was earlier posted as the personnel security officer (PSO) to a person named Sanjay Gupta, a property dealer by profession. On April 1, Sushil and Gupta's relative named Ashwani got into an argument following which the policeman was allegedly abused and beaten up by Gupta's younger brother Rinku and his accomplice Kaku.

The police said two cases of extortion were registered by Sanjay Gupta in 2016 and 2018 respectively after which he was provided PSOs. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said ''Delhi Police takes such matters very seriously. A case was registered in the matter against Rinku Gupta, Ashwani and Kaku. The investigation is in progress and teams have been sent to arrest the absconding accused.'' The PSOs provided to Sanjay Gupta have been withdrawn, he said.

