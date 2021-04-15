Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker to chair virtual meet on COVID-19 situation on April 19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a virtual meeting of the presiding officers of the legislative bodies in the country and other leaders on the subject 'prevailing COVID-19 situation and the role and responsibility of public representatives' on April 19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:58 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker to chair virtual meet on COVID-19 situation on April 19
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a virtual meeting of the presiding officers of the legislative bodies in the country and other leaders on the subject 'prevailing COVID-19 situation and the role and responsibility of public representatives' on April 19. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, among other leaders of Opposition, will also attend the meeting.

"Apart from the presiding officers of state legislatures, minister of parliamentary affairs, chief whips and leaders of Opposition in state legislatures will also join the virtual meeting," as per an official statement. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over two lakh new infections on Wednesday, according to the union health ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab offering bouquet of new nutrient-rich crop and vegetable varieties

Punjab, the granary of India has come up with offerings of a bouquet of improved crop and vegetable varieties that are rich in nutrients and can make valuable contributions to the nutritional requirements of Indias population.PAU 1 Chapatti...

Citigroup profit triples on $3.85 bln reserve release

Citigroup Inc trounced analysts first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as its outlook for an economic recovery driven by vaccinations and government stimulus allowed it to release reserves set aside for loan losses from the pandemic. Th...

HC allows 50 people to offer Namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramadan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz mosque, five times a day, subject to guidelines issued by authorities concerned during the holy month of Ramadan. The mosque was closed for devotees af...

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.DEL39 UKD-VIRUS-LD KUMBH Over 1,700 test positive for COVID-19 in Kumbh Mela over 5-day period DehradunRishikesh Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021