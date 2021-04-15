Left Menu

Maha: Bodies of drowning victims recovered from Mumbra creek

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:47 IST
Bodies of three minor boys, who allegedly drowned in a creek of Maharashtra's Thane district, were fished out by a search team on Thursday, an official said.

A team of local police, fire men and personnel from the regional disaster management cell had fished out two bodies from Mumbra creek till late Wednesday evening, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The body of the third victim was found washed away outside a house near the creek on Thursday morning, he said.

The deceased Dawood Akbar Selafi, Mohim and Guddu Vazer Shah, all aged 16, had gone for a swim in the creek, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The Mumbra police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

