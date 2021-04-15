Left Menu

ISRO, French Space Agency to cooperate on Human Spaceflight

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An implementing arrangement between ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) and French National Space Agency (CNES) for cooperation concerning Human Spaceflight programme, specifically on sharing of expertise in space medicine, was exchanged here on Thursday.

This took place during the visit of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian to ISRO.

Drian, during the visit, had discussions with Dr K Sivan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO besides other senior officials, the space agency said in a statement.

Evolution and achievements of Indian space programme and India-France space cooperation and details of the recent space reforms announced by Government of India were presented to the Minister, it said.

The Minister with his delegation, also visited ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), where details of India's Human space flight programme 'Gaganyaan', including the full-size model of Crew Module, were explained to him.

Ambassador of France to India, Consul General at Bengaluru and a few other officials accompanied the Minister, the statement added.

