Left Menu

Pandemic deters thieves, fuels domestic violence, German police say

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a rise in domestic violence, online fraud and child pornography last year in Germany, although there were fewer break-ins and car thefts as lockdowns kept people at home, police data showed on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:31 IST
Pandemic deters thieves, fuels domestic violence, German police say

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a rise in domestic violence, online fraud and child pornography last year in Germany, although there were fewer break-ins and car thefts as lockdowns kept people at home, police data showed on Thursday. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said an overall trend of falling crimes continued last year as 5.3 million offences were reported, one million fewer than in 2017.

"The contact and movement restrictions have had a grave impact on the lives of citizens in Germany," Seehofer told a news conference with police chiefs. "During the lockdowns, life has been taking place largely in the private sphere and this has affected the nature of crime." Car theft incidents were down by about 16%, break-ins by 14% and pickpocketing fell by 11%.

This compared with an 11.5% increase in online fraud as criminals tried to cash in on a surge in internet shopping as most retailers shut their doors. Seehofer said there was a rise in reported domestic violence mainly against women, but did not give any figures as the data was incomplete. He said the reported incidents were most likely only a fraction of the real numbers.

Child pornography crimes rose by more than 54% compared to 2019. The increase was partly the result of Germany receiving more tip-offs on the production, distribution and possession of child pornography from the U.S.-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura police unearths illegal gun-making factory

The Mathura police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the district and arrested two persons running it.City Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said besides arresting two youths, Akasah and ...

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...

Haryana: 3-4 temporary structures at farmers' protest site damaged in fire

Three to four temporary structures were damaged in a fire on Thursday at a protest site in Haryanas Kundli area where farmers are demanding the repeal of the Centres three agri laws.A fire department official said the cause of the fire is b...

Tablighi Jamaat welcomes HC order allowing 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz

Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021