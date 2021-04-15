Booster shots may be needed after COVID-19 vaccines - U.S. official

Booster shots may be needed after COVID-19 vaccines - U.S. officialReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:58 IST
The United States is preparing for a possibility that a booster shot could be needed between nine to 12 months after a COVID-19 vaccine, a White House official said on Thursday.
While the duration of immunity after vaccination is being studied, it is possible that vulnerable populations may need to get a booster shot first, said David Kessler, chief science officer for President Joe Biden's COVID-19 response task force.
