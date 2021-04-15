Case filed against gym owner, associates for assaulting policeman

The police have registered a case against a gym owner and his associates and have also suspended two policemen a day after a video surfaced online purportedly showing one policeman being assaulted by them, officials said on Thursday. The policeman was assaulted on April 1 in Uttam Nagar area, they said.

The video purportedly shows the policeman, identified as Sushil, being abused and assaulted by a man along with his accomplice, police said.

Another policeman Ravinder, can also seen trying to stop the gym owner in the video, they said. The two policemen seen in the video have been suspended for allegedly not informing senior officers about the incident, they said.

Sushil, presently posted at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station, was earlier posted as the personnel security officer (PSO) to a person named Sanjay Gupta, a property dealer by profession. Police said the Ravinder was the current PSO of Gupta.

On April 1, Sushil and Gupta's relative named Ashwani got into an argument following which the policeman was allegedly abused and beaten up by Gupta's younger brother Rinku and his accomplice Kaku.

''Both the policemen have been suspended as the incident was not brought to the notice of any of the senior police officials. When the PCR team reached the spot, they (policemen) denied any incident of assault and had said the matter had been settled. In a way, they tried to mislead the police,'' a police official said.

The police said two cases of extortion were registered by Sanjay Gupta in 2016 and 2018 respectively after which he was provided PSOs. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said ''Delhi Police takes such matters very seriously. A case was registered in the matter against Rinku Gupta, Ashwani and Kaku. The investigation is in progress and teams have been sent to arrest the absconding accused.'' The PSOs provided to Sanjay Gupta have been withdrawn, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)