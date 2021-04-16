Left Menu

Noida to increase random COVID testing of people commuting to Delhi

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has decided to increase the number of random coronavirus tests for people commuting to and from Delhi.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-04-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 09:05 IST
Noida to increase random COVID testing of people commuting to Delhi
Suhas LY, District magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has decided to increase the number of random coronavirus tests for people commuting to and from Delhi. "Number of COVID tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from the national capital, the random tests for the virus will be conducted," District Magistrate Suhas LY said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

The tests will be conducted at the Delhi-Noida border area. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday extended existing night curfew timings in its several cities including the capital Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.

With an extension of two hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am. The state reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835, said Uttar Pradesh health Bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quess Corp acquires residual 30% stake in Conneqt for Rs 208 crore

Bengaluru-headquartered business services provider Quess Corp announced on Fridaythe acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd Conneqt for Rs 208 crore, pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.With t...

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary prec...

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, seco...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says March PLF Dropped By 28 Percentage Points To 21.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 8.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.4 IN MARCH, PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 28 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 21.2 IN MARCH AIRLINE CARRIED 83,329 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021