Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorised assembly

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorised assemblyReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:09 IST
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will serve 12 months in prison for taking part in an unauthorized assembly during the 2019 mass pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-ruled financial hub.
Hong Kong's District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock gave Lai a 15-month sentence, reduced by three months in mitigation.
Martin Lee, who helped launch the city's largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and is often called the former British colony's "father of democracy," was given a suspended sentence of 11 months in the same case.
