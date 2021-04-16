Left Menu

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorised assembly

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:09 IST
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai faces 12 months in prison for unauthorised assembly
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will serve 12 months in prison for taking part in an unauthorized assembly during the 2019 mass pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-ruled financial hub.

Hong Kong's District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock gave Lai a 15-month sentence, reduced by three months in mitigation.

Martin Lee, who helped launch the city's largest opposition Democratic Party in the 1990s and is often called the former British colony's "father of democracy," was given a suspended sentence of 11 months in the same case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'The Boys' spin-off adds Reina Hardesty to its cast

Actor Reina Hardesty will be joining the upcoming spin-off of Amazon Studios hit series The Boys. According to Variety, the untitled project is set to take place at the only college for young adult superheroes run by Vought International.It...

Kenya: KATA demands financial support for travel industry amid COVID-19 restrictions

Several travel companies in Kenya have urged the government for financial support to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in a statement issued on Wednesday, according to a report by Ecofin Agency. Mohammed Wanyoike, the head of the Kenya Associati...

COVID-19: PM Modi briefed about production capacity of medical oxygen to meet rising demand, say officials.

COVID-19 PM Modi briefed about production capacity of medical oxygen to meet rising demand, say officials....

C'garh: Two policemen hacked to death in Sukma

Two policemen were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Friday.The bodies of assistant constables Dhaniram Kashyap and Punem Hadma, bearing injuries inflicted by sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021