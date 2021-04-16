Left Menu

U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL asks European court to defend it from Russian crackdown

"We are hopeful that the European Court of Human Rights will view these actions by the government of Russia for what they are: an attempt to suppress free speech and the human rights of the Russian people," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in the statement. During the Cold War, the outlet, which was founded in the 1950s and was initially funded via the CIA, was for years at odds with Soviet authorities.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:44 IST
U.S. broadcaster RFE/RL asks European court to defend it from Russian crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to order Russian authorities to refrain from enforcing fines on its Moscow bureau that would cause "irreversible harm". The U.S. multimedia news outlet has been heavily fined this year for what Russia says is its repeated failure to label itself as a media outlet "performing the functions of a foreign agent".

RFE/RL says Russian authorities have the power to place it into insolvency and/or to block access to its media sites if the fines are unpaid and that Andrey Shary, the director of its Russian service, faces the prospect of a prison sentence of up to two years and personal bankruptcy. The outlet, which has a vast network of freelancers across Russia, covers Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in great detail, and provides extensive coverage - in Russian -- of opposition protests and the fate of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

It says it has almost doubled its Russian audience over the last five years. FRICTION

The standoff has added to friction in Washington's ties with Moscow, which are already at post-Cold War lows amid disagreements over Ukraine, Syria, sanctions, and the jailing of Navalny. RFE/RL, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Congress through the United States Agency for Global Media, says it has full editorial independence, protected by U.S. law, and that the labeling requirement amounts to defacing its own product.

It said fines on its Moscow bureau and Shary, its general director, could reach some $33 million by the end of the year if they continued at the current rate. Russian authorities have the power to label foreign-funded NGOs, media, or individuals they deem are engaged in political activity "foreign agents". The term, which carries a negative Soviet-era connotation, requires designees to attach the label to their publications and report their funding and spending.

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, did not immediately respond to a comment request. It says the "foreign agent" label is needed to make clear to a Russian audience that organizations "pursue the interests of other states". "We are hopeful that the European Court of Human Rights will view these actions by the government of Russia for what they are: an attempt to suppress free speech and the human rights of the Russian people," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in the statement.

During the Cold War, the outlet, which was founded in the 1950s and was initially funded via the CIA, was for years at odds with Soviet authorities. After the 1991 Soviet breakup, President Vladimir Putin's predecessor in the Kremlin, Boris Yeltsin, invited RFE/RL to open an office in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS New Delhi to review COVID-19 preparedness

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, New Delhi to review their COVID-19 preparedness in light of a recent surge of COVID cases in the Capital. He als...

TMC seeks clubbing of last three phases of polls at all party meet

Ruling Trinamool Congress Friday sought clubbing of the last three phases of assembly elections after the fifth round on Saturday considering alarming COVID situation in West Bengal.After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on the previous d...

COVID-19: Ashwin urges people to 'follow best practices' amid rapid surge in infections

As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday urged everyone to be more vigilant to fight the second wave of COVID-19. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COV...

India remains badly placed to tackle COVID spread: Fitch Solutions

Despite several healthcare reforms, India remains badly placed to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping the nation, Fitch Solutions on Friday said, adding the unprecedented crisis has highlighted the need to increase investm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021