U.S. says Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan violate currency thresholds

U.S. says Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan violate currency thresholdsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:31 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said it will continue enhanced engagement with Vietnam and Switzerland, and initiate similar talks with Taiwan after concluding all three countries met the criteria under a 2015 U.S. currency manipulation law.
Despite its finding, Treasury said there is insufficient evidence under an earlier 1988 law to conclude that Vietnam, Switzerland, or Taiwan are manipulating their exchange rates.
A Treasury official said it was possible for countries to meet the tests under the 2015 law and not be manipulating their currency.
