U.S. advisory committee to meet next week to discuss J&J COVID-19 vaccine

An advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will re-convene next week to discuss Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, after the use of the vaccine was paused following reports of rare but serious blood clots.

The advisory panel on Wednesday called for more data before making a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot.

