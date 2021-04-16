Left Menu

Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed on weekends

PTI | Puri | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:04 IST
Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed on weekends

In view of COVID-19 spike in Odisha, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Friday said the 12th-century shrine in Puri will remain closed for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays.

This was decided in a virtual meeting chaired by SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar and attended by District Collector Samarth Verma, Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh, SJTA officials, and representatives of servitors.

The temple will remain closed for public darshan on Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus and to sanitise the temple premises, Kumar said.

Detailed discussions were held on the implementation of guidelines laid down in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple as notified on December 22, 2020, and subsequent orders on January 11, 2021 and April 3, 2021, the SJTA chief administrator said.

The new SOP will come to effect from April 19, 2021.

''It was unanimously agreed that there is a need to bring more restrictions given the rapid spread of COVID-19 across India in the last few days,'' he said.

All devotees from outside the coastal state will be required to produce a negative report of RT-PCR test, done 96 hours before their visit to the temple, or their final vaccination certificate.

Any other guideline issued by the state government for restrictions on persons coming from other states shall be scrupulously followed, he said.

As per the SOP, all devotees will be required to bring their photo ID cards, such as Aadhaar/ Voter ID or any other proof for their identification.

It will be mandatory for all pilgrims to wear masks both inside and outside the temple.

People flouting the norms will be fined if required, and will be refused entry to the temple, the SOP said.

The devotees will be allowed to have a darshan of the deities from the Bahara Katha (outer barricade) of the temple.

The SOP guidelines will be reviewed from time to time, keeping in mind the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure real-time availability of beds on Delhi Corona app: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked officials to create more COVID facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi. He also asked officials to ensure real-time availability of beds on the Delhi Corona app and als...

FIR registered against Mamata Banerjee for instigating Sitalkuchi violence

An FIR has been registered against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly for provoking an attack on central forces during the fourth phase of polling which led to the deaths of four people. The complainant, named Siddik Ali M...

Indian, Kyrgyz special forces begin two-week exercise

The eight India-Kyrgyz joint special forces exercise was inaugurated on Friday here. Initiated first in 2011, the two-week-long exercise Khanjar focusses on high-altitude, mountains and counter-extremism.The exercise was inaugurated today a...

EC's move to curtail campaigning will expose people to COVID-19, destroy Bengal: TMC

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien on Friday criticised the Election Commissions decision to curtail campaign timings for the remaining phases of West Bengal assembly polls, saying it will expose people to COVID-19 and destroy the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021