Maha: 3 teen boys drown in Beed

Maha: 3 teen boys drown in BeedPTI | Beed | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:22 IST
Three teenage boys drowned in a water filled mine near Beed city on Friday evening, police said.
Om Jadhav (17), Shyamsundar Deshmukh (17) and Mayur Gaikwad (14) had gone for a swim in the waterbody in Pangar Bawadi and drowned, and their bodies were recovered almost two hours later, a Beed rural police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
