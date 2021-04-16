Maha: 3 teen boys drown in Beed

Three teenage boys drowned in a water filled mine near Beed city on Friday evening, police said.

Om Jadhav (17), Shyamsundar Deshmukh (17) and Mayur Gaikwad (14) had gone for a swim in the waterbody in Pangar Bawadi and drowned, and their bodies were recovered almost two hours later, a Beed rural police station official said.

