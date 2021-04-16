Mumbai: Robbers kill elderly woman, rob Rs 3.5 lakh

A 70-year-old woman living alone was murdered in her home in Bhandup by unidentified robbers, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday in the suburb's Fugawala compound and the deceased's daughter, who lives in another area of the metropolis, approached police, an official said. ''The complainant has said that ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh are missing from the house,'' he added.

In another incident, three men, posing as courier boys, entered the home of a Jogeshwari doctor on Friday and attacked his wife, who sustained injuries, said police.

Her screams alerted neighbours who rushed in and saved her, he said.

The three, who fled from the spot, were held later, a Jogeshwari police station official said.

