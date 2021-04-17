Punjab CM expresses shock at mass shooting incident in US

Punjab CM expresses shock at mass shooting incident in USPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:06 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock on Saturday at a mass shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis in the US that killed eight people, including four Sikhs.
''Shocked by the mass shooting incident at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis which took the lives of 8 people including 4 Sikhs. Pray for strength to their families in this hour of grief,'' Singh said in a tweet.
Four Sikhs, including three women, were among the eight people who were killed in the Indianapolis incident.
Brandon Scott Hole (19) and a former employee at the facility in Indianapolis carried out the mass shooting late on Thursday, before allegedly committing suicide.
About 90 per cent of the workers at the delivery service facility in Indianapolis are said to be Indian-Americans, mostly from the Sikh community.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indianapolis
- Singh
- FedEx
- Sikh
- Punjab
- Sikhs
- Indian-Americans
- Amarinder Singh
ALSO READ
58 mentally challenged people from Bihar, UP found working as bonded labourers in Punjab: MHA
Punjab govt to release around Rs 7 cr for govt schools to raise standard of education
Punjab govt releases around Rs 7 cr for govt schools to raise standard of education
Centre's letter on bonded labour to Punjab govt attempt to defame state farmers: SAD
Papers of ambulance used to ferry Mukhtar Ansari to Punjab court fake, FIR lodged: UP Police