Jharkhand High Court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
Tokyo Japan, April 17 ANISputnik Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage relate...
Russias FSB security service briefly detained a Ukrainian diplomat in St Petersburg, Ukraines foreign ministry said on Saturday, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the neighbouring countries.Interfax news agency earlier reported the...
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup. M...
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homerKyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamo...