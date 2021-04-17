Left Menu

Delhi court grants interim bail to TMC leader's brother Vikas Mishra in coal mining scam

A Delhi Court granted interim bail to Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with coal mining scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court granted interim bail to Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with coal mining scam. The Court has granted bail to Mishra till May 15 on medical grounds.

Special Judge Anurag Sain in an order passed on Friday said: "The interim bail has been granted to accused solely on the basis of medical grounds of the accused and for a period of one month starting from today till May 4, 2021 and accused is directed to surrender before the Tihar Jail on or before the approved date." In case the accused has violated any of the condition of the bail, ED has right to move appropriate application for cancellation of bail, the judge added.

"....Vikas Mishra is admitted to interim bail till May 15, 2021 on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 2,00,000/- with one surety. Accused shall not interfere in the investigation of the matter in any manner and shall join the investigation as and when called by investigation officer...." the Court added while imposing several conditions. The Court also noted that the detailed medical report of accused was filed by the doctor and as per the report and the submissions made by the doctor, the medical conditions of the accused are not good.

The medical report submitted by the doctor stated: "Inmate patient admitted in MI Room but his symptoms are persisting and his general condition is deteriorating and currently in view of COVID-19 pandemic the outside OPD referral is avoided to control the spread of the virus in Jail inmates as well as restricted availability of treatment due to pandemic restrictions of these higher approved referral centres." Advocate Amit Mahajan, Central Government Standing Counsel along with NK Matta, Nitesh Rana, Special Public prosecutor appeared for ED and Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra with Advocate Neeraj Shekhar had appeared for accused Vikas Mishra in the matter.

According to the ED, on November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI, Kolkata against Amit Kumar Dhar, the then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area, Tanmay Das, chief security, ECL Asansol, Dhansnjay Rai, Area Security Inspector ECL, Debashish Mukerjee, Security in charge, Kajora area, ECL, Anup Majee and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other department and unknown private persons for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. Earlier, ED explained in detail in the remand application that the investigation was taken up to trace the proceeds of crime as it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

