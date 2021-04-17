Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:00 IST
Mumbai: Cop booked for raping colleague on false promise of marriage

An offence has been registered against an assistant police inspector (API) for allegedly raping a colleague on a false promise of marriage in Dongri area of south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when the lady officer lodged a complaint of rape and cheating against the accused, who is posted with a police station in south Mumbai, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused had promised to marry her and raped her, the official said. An offence has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

