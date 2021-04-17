Left Menu

Man arrested for passing sensitive information to foreign intelligence agency

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly passing sensitive information about Army deployment to a foreign intelligence agency, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, they said.

''A highly motivated and radicalised man was arrested for passing sensitive information to foreign intelligence agency. He conveyed details related to Indian Army personnel, Army movements, location of Army and BSF posts and bunkers on the outposts of India at India-Pakistan borders,'' a senior police officer said.

The money routed through hawala channels was used for funding the espionage operation, he said.

Further details are awaited.

