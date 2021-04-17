Another boy escapes from Jharkhand remand home

A juvenile offender escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, an official said.

This is the second such incident in four days as two other detainees ran away from the same Child Improvement Home at Medininagar, headquarters of Palamu district, on Tuesday.

The inmate, a teenager, was found missing during the 5 pm head count at the home, Deputy Commissioner Sashiranjan said.

A special team has been formed to capture the three children, he said.

The reform home has the capacity to keep 50 children but it currently has 83 inmates, the deputy commissioner said.

He said that steps have been taken to erect barbed wire fencing and a watchtower on the premises of the juvenile home to make it more secure.

Several security personnel of the remand home were suspended following the incidents.

