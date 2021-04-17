Left Menu

Delhi HC Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:20 IST
Delhi HC Chief Justice tests positive for COVID-19
Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel (Pic courtesy-Delhi HC). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said on Saturday. According to sources, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel is asymptomatic.

Earlier, three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said adding that, three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences. The Delhi HC Bar Association on Monday has decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The court has again adopted the virtual hearing from April 9 to April 23 and discontinued the physical hearing. The court had previously suspended its functioning on March 23 followed by the government decision to impose lockdown in wake of containing COVID-19. However, it continued to take up urgent matters through video conferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...

Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats

Bypolls were held for two parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and 12 assembly seats spread across 10 states on Saturday.The by-election in Pipili assembly seat in Odisha was adjourned following the death of Congress...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19, calls for ramping up vaccine production, availability of hospital beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He said that all necessary meas...

Odisha imposes weekend shutdown in 10 districts, night curfew in all towns

The Odisha government Saturday imposed a weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh and implemented night curfew in all urban areas across the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19.The coastal state has registered as m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021