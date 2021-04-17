Delhi Police officers help coronavirus patients with medicines

As the national capital observed weekend curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19, two Delhi Police officers on Saturday came forward to help coronavirus patients with one of them arranging two doses of Remdesivir.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said coronavirus patient Paras Chand admitted in Shanti Mukund Hospital was in need of Remdesivir injection but it was not available. ''Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Vihar Virender Punj who had worked at a chemist shop in his childhood used his contacts and got two injections available for the patient,'' Yadav said. Similarly, the ACP of Karol Bagh helped Pratiksha, a native of Chhattisgarh who resides alone in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area. The woman is preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

''She is COVID positive and sent a message to ACP Karol Bagh for some medicines and food items. Thereafter, constable Narendra, on the direction of ACP Karol Bagh, provided her required medicine and food items. She is being looked after by beat staff,'' Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. Yadav also said that Anil Kumar (57), a COVID-19 patient from Indore, was in urgent need of Remdesivir but it was not available. Later, someone approached head constable Yogender Dhaka of Mayur Vihar police station who made a lot of efforts and arranged the injection for the patient, he said.

