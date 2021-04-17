Left Menu

Delhi Police officers help coronavirus patients with medicines

As the national capital observed weekend curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19, two Delhi Police officers on Saturday came forward to help coronavirus patients with one of them arranging two doses of Remdesivir.Deputy Commissioner of Police East Deepak Yadav said coronavirus patient Paras Chand admitted in Shanti Mukund Hospital was in need of Remdesivir injection but it was not available.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:42 IST
Delhi Police officers help coronavirus patients with medicines

As the national capital observed weekend curfew to arrest the spread of COVID-19, two Delhi Police officers on Saturday came forward to help coronavirus patients with one of them arranging two doses of Remdesivir.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said coronavirus patient Paras Chand admitted in Shanti Mukund Hospital was in need of Remdesivir injection but it was not available. ''Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Vihar Virender Punj who had worked at a chemist shop in his childhood used his contacts and got two injections available for the patient,'' Yadav said. Similarly, the ACP of Karol Bagh helped Pratiksha, a native of Chhattisgarh who resides alone in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area. The woman is preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

''She is COVID positive and sent a message to ACP Karol Bagh for some medicines and food items. Thereafter, constable Narendra, on the direction of ACP Karol Bagh, provided her required medicine and food items. She is being looked after by beat staff,'' Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said. Yadav also said that Anil Kumar (57), a COVID-19 patient from Indore, was in urgent need of Remdesivir but it was not available. Later, someone approached head constable Yogender Dhaka of Mayur Vihar police station who made a lot of efforts and arranged the injection for the patient, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If bowlers are executing plans, it's easy for captain: Rohit

If bowlers are executing the plans, it makes it easy for the captain was what Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday after his side beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in their IPL match here.Rohit credited his teams bowling u...

Czechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link to ammunition explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.There is...

Marseille beats Lorient in stoppage time, rival Rennes wins

Spanish right back Pol Lirola grabbed his second goal during injury time as Marseille beat Lorient 3-2 at home on Saturday to maintain its push for a Europa League place next season.Rennes won 3-0 at midtable Angers in the early French leag...

Fore! Biden plays golf for the first time as president

President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime golf.Biden, once an avid golfer, played Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021