Left Menu

Three arrested for hoarding, blackmarketing Remdesivir, vital for COVID treatment

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:40 IST
Three arrested for hoarding, blackmarketing Remdesivir, vital for COVID treatment

Three people who hoarded Remdesivir injections, vital for COVID patients in critical stages, and were selling it for Rs 10,500 per vial have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

''With reports emerging about hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection required for Covid treatment, the Central Crime Branch conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three people,'' Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused are Rajesh and Shakeeb, who run Gurushree Medicals, and Sohail.

A case has been registered against them in Madiwala police station, Patil said adding, the accused were having illegal stock of the injection and selling them at Rs 10,500, much higher than MRP.

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issuing instruction to arrest those black-marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injections two days ago during a meeting with the senior police officials.

Many hospitals had recently complained of acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the market.

Swastik Hospital founder Dr Vijaya Raghava Reddy had also posted a video in the social media complaining about the shortage of oxygen in the city as the oxygen refilling units were supplying oxygen to industries rather than the hospitals.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha home minister warns of action against COVID-19 curbs violation

Maharashtra Home MinisterDilip Walse Patil on Sunday warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.The tough new measures, which exclude essential services, came ...

Brokerages downgrade India's GDP growth projections for FY'22 amid resurgence of Covid cases

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases posing risks to economic recovery, leading brokerages have downgraded Indias GDP growth projections for the current fiscal year to as low as 10 per cent on local lockdowns threatening fragile recovery.W...

Will not hold any major rally amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Bengal minister

Days after the Left Front said it would not hold any large-scale public meetings in Bengal amid the steep hike in COVID-19 cases, state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, fielded by the TMC from the prized Bhawanipur seat, said on Sunday tha...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits southern Iran, no major damage reported - TV

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Sunday struck Irans southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of major damage, state television said.The epicentre of the quake was the town of Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021